Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 91.74% from the stock’s previous close.
ASTL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.3%
Insider Activity at Algoma Steel Group
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Moraca bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,716.00. 7.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
