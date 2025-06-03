Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Set at C$28.00 by CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) received a C$28.00 price target from equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

Shares of TOY stock traded up C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.29. 13,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.33. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$20.97 and a twelve month high of C$35.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

