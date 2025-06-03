Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.47. 25,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,291. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.37 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.92.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

