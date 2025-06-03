Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 8,499,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 3,726,637 shares.The stock last traded at $78.39 and had previously closed at $62.65.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,656,321.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,531 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 24.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.33 and a beta of 2.29.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

