Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells 343 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Lulu Cheng Meservey sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.89, for a total transaction of C$50,383.75.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$133.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.02. The stock has a market cap of C$135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.36 and a 12-month high of C$183.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

