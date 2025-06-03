K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.28% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 50,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$597,500.00. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$1,035,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,081 shares of company stock worth $2,961,123.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

