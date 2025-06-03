Paul Martyn Clark Sells 16,936 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total value of C$1,606,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$95.74. 939,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.67.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

