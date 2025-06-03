Paul Martyn Clark Sells 16,936 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total value of C$1,606,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$95.74. 939,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Palantir Soars on Government Deals as Valuation Debate Lingers
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Applied Digital: CoreWeave’s AI Deal Lights a $7 Billion Fuse
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Steel Dynamics Shares Climb After Tariff Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.