Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,489.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

