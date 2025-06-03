Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) is Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2025

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,927,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.