Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) is Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,927,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

