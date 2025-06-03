Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

