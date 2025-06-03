HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $475.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

