Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 516,585 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,054,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,623,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

