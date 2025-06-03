Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

