Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 166 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.