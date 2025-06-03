Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 5,551 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

