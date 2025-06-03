Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,448 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,711,000 after acquiring an additional 767,901 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.