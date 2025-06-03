InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 31,724.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,810,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock worth $667,635 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

