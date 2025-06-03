Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 89,208.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 440,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

