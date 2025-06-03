Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE XYL opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

