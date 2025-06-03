Czech National Bank Has $7.32 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $212,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $229,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $708,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

