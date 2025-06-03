Buska Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Buska Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

