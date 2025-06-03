Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $191.28 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.