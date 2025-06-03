Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.28 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

