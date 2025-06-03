Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 368 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

