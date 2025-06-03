First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.90% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDSF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

