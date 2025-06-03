Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $401.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.
About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
