Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,938.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,833.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,491.03 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.