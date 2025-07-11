Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Target Price at $344.82

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Medpace Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

