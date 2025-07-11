East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $135.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

