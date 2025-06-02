JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.51, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.