Barclays Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $115.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.