Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $2.47

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,251 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.22.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

