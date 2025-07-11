Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $2.47

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.47.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.22.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
