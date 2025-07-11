MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $27.95 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

