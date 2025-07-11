Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BANC stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.