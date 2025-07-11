Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Shares of ARIS opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $33.95.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 68.29%.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
