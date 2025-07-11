CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.7%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216,128 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6,481.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $63.76 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $271.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.