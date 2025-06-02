Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,095. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

