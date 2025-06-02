Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

