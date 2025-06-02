NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 7,582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 108,314.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $313.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average is $302.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

