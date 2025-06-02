Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.12 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

