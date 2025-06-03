Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest Sells 1,083 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total transaction of C$17,066.46.

David Martin Forrest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, David Martin Forrest sold 1,274 shares of Canada Goose stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$21,441.29.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.92. 73,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,040. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.54 and a 12-month high of C$20.06.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

