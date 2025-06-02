Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $83,644,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,035,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $583.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $543.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $531.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

