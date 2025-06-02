NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 19,897 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 117,041.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $159.72 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

