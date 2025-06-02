Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BABO opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

The YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (BABO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alibaba stock (BABA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

