NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 103,155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of DT Midstream worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in DT Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $104.73 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

