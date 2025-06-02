QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $38,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after buying an additional 711,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,540,000 after acquiring an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

NYSE:FNV opened at $169.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $178.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

