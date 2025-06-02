Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of RIET stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.
About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.