Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RIET stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

