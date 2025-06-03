Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – May 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and GAP are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, often offering a balance of growth potential and stability. Investors may choose mid-caps for their combination of established business models and room for expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 129,050,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,201,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 181,291,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,513,125. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of NYSE:GAP traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 58,604,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

