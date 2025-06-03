Milestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

