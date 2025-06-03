RFG Advisory LLC Sells 120,849 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,849 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

